GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Diamond dominate shorten match to secure East Bank Demerara District title

Diamond Secondary secured the 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) East Bank Demerara District title, in a match reduced from 30 overs to 15, due to intermittent rainfall, which gave the Everest grounds staff a mammoth but conquerable task to facilitate play.

Thanks to the committed grounds staff, Diamond Secondary and Friendship Secondary were able to contest a 15 overs a side match in which Diamond batted first and amassed 146 for 7 off their allotted 15 overs. Teenage sensation Mavindra Dindyal, opening the batting at the number two spot, slammed a pugnacious 86 before being adjudged leg before wicket to Jonathan Jagdeo off the first ball of the thirteen over, to leave his team’s score on 128 for 6. With two overs and five balls remaining, Diamond were able to add a further 18 runs to end on 146 for 7, when their allotted overs had expired.

Bowling for Friendship Secondary, Jonathan Jagdeo grabbed 3 for 25, while Prince Forde, Damion Smith, Elisha Crawford and Zameer Parairt each took a wicket.

In reply, Friendship Secondary attempted to make an ambitious chase, but found the task insurmountable, as they folded for 81 off 14 of their 15 allotted overs. Sherven Henry top scored with 32. He was well supported by Elisha Crawford with 23. Bowling for Diamond Secondary, Philip Mc Turk took 4 for 10, Joash Charles 4 for 14, while there was one wicket each for Krishna Singh and Katton.

Diamond Secondary won by 65 runs to secure the 2017/2018 GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL East Bank Demerara District title.

Diamond Secondary now enter the countrywide play offs, with their next encounter being against the Highway District champions.