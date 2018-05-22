GASA Independence Anniversary Swim Meet… Seaton, Raekwon, Persaud, Blair, Rodrigues dominate on final day

By Zaheer Mohamed

Leon Seaton, Noel Raekwon, Aleka Persaud, Latisha Blair, Ariel Rodrigues continued their dominance on the final of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) Independence Swim Meet on Sunday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal.

Seaton overpowered his rivals in the boys 13-14 100m freestyle, winning the event in 59.69, way ahead of second place Sekhel Tzedeq who clocked 1:05.28; Ejaz Mohamed placed third in 1:06.44.

Ariel Rodrigues won the girls 9-10 100m butterfly in a time of 1 minute 34.00 seconds, while Zara Crane took second in 1:44.02 and Kayle Hardy third in 1:45.02. Jason Allen took the boys 9-10 100m butterfly in 1:58.09, while Aleka Persaud claimed the girls 11-12 100m butterfly in 1:14.15; Monique Watson finished second in 1:26.10.

Noel Raekwon continued his fine showing in the meet with victory in the boys 11-12 100m butterfly on 1:11.32 ahead of Ethan Gonsalves 1:13.54 and Vladimir Gonsalves in 1:28.39. Ricardo Spencer claimed the boys 8 and under 50m freestyle and backstroke events.

Latisha Blair captured the girls 13-14 100m butterfly in 1:29.28; Amber De Goeas was second in 1:30.70 and Leah Terborg third in 1:52.03. Sifia Pinol triumphed in the girls 13-14 100m freestyle in 1:11.08.

Leon Seaton once again proved too good for his rivals as he chalked victory in boys 13-14 100m butterfly in 1:06.71; his closest opponent Daniel Claxton clocked 1:18.20 and Joseph Matthews third in 1:26.70.

The boys 11-12 400m butterfly was taken by Olatomowa Olaley in 1:25.00 while Kofi Roberts won the boys 11-12 400m freestyle in 5:56.19; Seaton took the top podium spot in the boys 13-14 400m in 4:52.92.

Fitzroy Thom carted off the boys 15-17 400m freestyle in 5:21.76; Shareefah Lewis claimed the girls 8 and under 200m IM in 3:43.52 and Ariel Rodrigues snatched victory in the girls 9-10 200m in 3:16.40. Jeremy Sookram grabbed the boys 9-10 200m IM in 3:20.13 while Aleka Persaud claimed the 3:20.13.

Raekwon swam brilliantly to chalk up yet another victory in the boys 11-12 200m IM in 2:39.19 ahead of Ethan Gonsalves in 2:40.76 and Woodroffe in 3:03.76.

Donna Carter triumphed in the girls 3:03.94, while Seaton registered another win in the boys 13-14 200m IM in 2:40.96; Thom won the boys 15-17 200m IM in 2:43.78.

The boys 8 and under 100m freestyle went to Eon Mclean in 1:43.41, while Ariel Rodrigues claimed the girls 9-10 100m freestyle in 1:17.88. Jeron Sookram was victorious in the boys 9-10 100m freestyle in 1:17.54. Aleka Persaud fine showing continued with victory in the girls 11-12 100m freestyle in 1:07.16, while Raekwon was again in a dominant mood as he captured the boys 11-12 100m freestyle in 1:03.87.

Dashawana Williams won the girls 15-17 100m freestyle in 1:44.83, while Antonio Rodrigues bagged the boys 15-17 100m freestyle title in 1:00.76; Andrew Jordan took the runner up spot in 1:02.95 and Fitzroy Thom finished third in 1:03.94. Andrew Fowler won the boys 18 and over 100m freestyle in 58.95.