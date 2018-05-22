Environment-related scholarships up for grabs

A number of scholarships are up for grabs compliments of the Government of Guyana.

The scholarships are being offered at the Master’s level in the areas of Regional and Urban Planning, Occupational and Environmental Safety and Health, Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Development in the Caribbean and Engineering and Land Administration.

An announcement of the scholarships which can be pursued at the West Indies Mona, Cave Hill and St Augustine campuses respectively, were made by way of advertisement in the daily newspapers. The programmes are slated to commence for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Key eligibility requirements for applicants, according to the announcement, is a Bachelor’s degree related to the intended field of study with at least a Grade Point Average of 3.5 or 87.5 percent of the maximum Grade Point Average based on the University’s grading system where the Bachelor’s Degree was completed.

It is also required that applicants obtain their Bachelor’s Degree within the last eight years and must be in good health to complete the programme successfully. Further, it is expected that applicants must have an unconditional offer of acceptance from the University of the West Indies.

Those desirous of taking advantage of the programme can obtain application forms from the Scholarship Division, Department of the Public Service, Ministry of the Presidency, Vlissengen Road and D’Urban Street, Lodge Georgetown. Alternatively application forms can also be downloaded from the Department’s website at http://scholarships.dps.gov.gy.

Once completed, applications forms must be returned to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Public Service at 164 Waterloo Street, Georgetown. Applications can also be submitted via the Department’s website. Closing date for the receipt of applications is July 6, 2018.

Since ascending to office in 2015, the APNU+AFC Government has been giving immense emphasis to scholarships.

In fact soon after taking office, the Government was forced to cast its attention to the issue of scholarships for top performing students of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination.

On that issue, Minister of State Joseph Harmon had said that because of its emphasis on young people, the coalesced APNU+AFC Government was committed to continuing the granting of scholarships to the top performers, to universities of their choosing, up to the end of 2015. He had however divulged that “Thereafter Cabinet has mandated the Minister of Education to examine the programme carefully and to come up with firm recommendations.”

In fact Harmon had disclosed that Cabinet had given guidance to the Education Minister that in looking at the condition for the awarding of scholarships that “the Minister and the Ministry consider scholarships for people in Guyana at UG.” This, he had related, would translate to the expansion of the scholarship programme where it is no longer limited to the top performing students pursuing studies abroad, but also to include “deserving students in Guyana who can pursue degrees at UG.”

Current Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, in an invited comment to this publication on the scholarship issue told this publication “whatever people are due they will get. There is no plan to disadvantage anyone, so once they are due they will get it. I don’t think they have anything to worry about; once they are eligible.”