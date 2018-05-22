Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

De blind can read gold and oil company letter and ads

May 22, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Foreign company operating in this country having a field day. People seh a lot of things about couple o’ dem.
BaiShanLin was one. It get concession and it apply to bring in paint to colour de whole of Guyana green.
Exxon come and get special treatment. Dem ain’t certain wha dem do wid de politicians to get all dem concessions.
De odda day dem boys find out dem got two foreign gold company who get concessions galore almost like wha Exxon and BaiShan get.
When dem boys expose this one-sided affair all of dem get vex and complain to de authorities. Dem never find time to defend dem crookishness exposed by de media.
Instead dem choose to hide behind letters to de editor signed by fake ex-employees and whole page advertisements.
Even a blind man can see dem letters appearing in de newspapers defending de gold companies come from de gold company itself. One letter writer who seh he is an ex-employee, talk about how much billion-dollar investment de company mek in Guyana.
When he start de letter he seh he is ex-employee. At de end of it he sign ‘Employee’. It had to be that Ex is ee first or last name.
Exxon on de odda hand, putting out full page ad wid couple Guyanese talking bout de bread crumbs dem get from de oil company. Dem is people who want see dem face in de newspaper.
Dem boys seh dem didn’t have to do that. All dem had to do was sleep out fuh one night and let dem family report dem missing and de Waterfalls paper woulda gladly publish dem photo, free of cost.
Wha tek de cake is when de oil company seh in de ad, “Your questions matter. We have answers for you.”
Dem boys got nuff questions fuh dem but dem been running and hiding.
Answer this question. “Name de 309 Guyanese company you seh wukking fuh Exxon.”
Dem boys would publish de answer free of cost.
Talk half and bet dem can’t name half of de 309.

