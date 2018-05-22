‘Cross-eye’ charged for murder of ex-wife’s lover during home invasion

The 32-year-old Amelia’s Ward, Linden man who is believed to have murdered his ex-wife’s lover was yesterday charged and remanded to prison when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Clive Nurse.

Corwyn Arthur called ‘Cross-eye’, who is unemployed, stood before the Magistrate at approximately 9:15 am as the charge of Murder committed on Claude DeJonge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Arthur will make his next appearance on June 21.

Claude ‘Sonno’ DeJonge a taxi driver of Lot 915 South Amelia’s Mackenzie, Linden was murdered shortly after midnight on the 10th May, 2018 at Lot 1074 Cinderella City, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The deceased was said to be involved in an 11-year common-law relationship with 35-year-old salesgirl Tanya Samuels.

The suspect, Arthur, was said to have been in a secret relationship with Samuels, and would reportedly also sleep over at her home, however the triangular love affair ended in the latter part of 2017, but Arthur would still frequent the home on a friendly basis.

Arthur, on one of his visits to Samuel’s home, was allegedly under the influence of an illicit drug. When he arrived he noticed Claude DeJonge was at the premises with Samuels, this allegedly angered him.

DeJonge asked him to leave and an argument erupted. It resulted in DeJonge calling the police.

The suspect subsequently left the home but texted the deceased telling him that he would make his life “a living hell” for calling the police.

Later as DeJonge was sleeping with his reputed wife, the suspect reportedly gained entry through an open bedroom window and while armed with a knife, allegedly dealt DeJonge three stab wounds about his body. Samuels witnessed the horrific ordeal and alerted neighbours with her screams. The suspect escaped after his attack.

Arthur was subsequently captured by police in a house at Blairmont, West Coast Berbice.