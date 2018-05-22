City Hall must decide on priorities

Dear Editor,

The world is likely to face a food crisis by 2050 unless agricultural production increases. Guyana’s abundance of land and freshwater supplies for agricultural purposes places it in an enviable position to take advantage of the increased demand for food globally.

The President of Guyana has stated emphatically that while Guyana is on the brink of self-sufficiency, the country must, as a matter of priority, achieve total food security.

His Excellency the President stated what food security means, is the availability of food for all, the accessibility of food to all and acceptability of food for everyone in the country, from babies to young adults to the elderly.

And farmers from all over the country have responded positively to the call, and householders from Esseqibo, Berbice and Demerara have begun to plant kitchen gardens. But it seems as though the folks at the Mayor and Councillors of the Georgetown did not get the President’s memo.

When farmers and wholesales from the three counties travel to the Bourda Market to wholesale their produce, particularly on Fridays, they are prevented from carrying on their business by City Constables and Revenue Collectors from the Council. This situation has come about after a decision by the Town Clerk and the Market Clerk, to give the wholesale vendors outside the Market a mere three hours each daily to ply their trade.

The question is, why is the Georgetown City Council being allowed to sabotage Guyana’s Grow More Food Campaign which contributes significantly to the agricultural diversification strategy and which is meant to expand production and marketing opportunities so as to increase and diversify incomes of resource-poor producers?

The Georgetown City Council seems to have an agenda that is completely different from the national agenda. Indeed vendors with produce around the Stabroek Market are being prevented from operating this Friday and Saturday in deference to a carnival activity.

The Council needs to decide on its priorities, and possibly number them.

Sincerely,

Amber Valentine