CBC Championships Warm Up… Bounty Colts end tour of Suriname with second loss

By Calvin Chapman

Suriname’s National Basketball team rounded up their two-game friendly series against Guyana’s national club champions Bounty Colts with a resounding 93-69 victory at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall in Paramaribo.

Both teams increased their scoring from the game the previous night which Colts had lost 70-60 but the margin of defeat was greater for the Guyanese in the second match on Sunday.

The friendly matches was a welcomed initiative by both teams with the Suriname Basketball Association (SBA) hosting and participating in next month’s Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships which will also serve as the FIBA America’s qualifying tournament; a tournament which will also see Guyana senior men’s team participating.

Colts had a total of six players in their lineup that have been called up for national trials ahead of next month’s regional tournament.

Stanton Rose, who is one of those six players called up for the trials, has been recognised as one of the top local talents that will most likely join the hive of overseas players coming in for the CBC championship and his standout performance against the Dutchmen on Sunday night, will make a louder shout in the ears of the selectors.

Rose, who is only 18-years-old, controlled the game for Colts while running almost the entire game as he netted a game high 24 points that included four three-pointers, two of which were sunk from way ‘down-town’ as the Guyanese led after the first quarter 18-15.

Stanton who is a seasoned player on the local circuit, showed great maturity and was almost unstoppable against the towering Dutchmen who had their ‘ankles broken’ by him on numerous occasions, and if it wasn’t for some unnecessary turnovers and a flagrant foul Suriname won’t have regained the lead at the end of the first half 41-36 before the game eventually slipped out of Colts’ reach.

Rose’s Skipper, Shelroy Thomas, who scored a game high 23-points the previous night, netted 12points inclusive of one three-pointer on Sunday.

Centre Timothy Thompson dunked thrice and swooshed a three-pointer for his 10-point contribution, while Shane Webster (10 points) and Denson Fraser (six points) made valuable additions to the final score.

Humphrey Eendragt, Technical Committee member of the SBA, shared details of this invitation of the Bounty Colts Basketball Club to Suriname serving as a building block for the Caribbean having an inaugural Club Champions league involving 12 clubs from six nations, details of such in a subsequent article.