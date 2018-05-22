Bishoo, Munroe cop major awards as BCB holds impressive Brian Ramphal Awards

West Indies Players Devendra Bishoo of the Albion Cricket Club and Sabrina Munroe of the Tucber Park Cricket Club copped the two major awards on Sunday last when the Berbice Cricket Board hosted its Brian Ramphal Annual Award Ceremony after an absence of three years.

Bishoo took home the International Cricketer of the Year and Berbice Cricketer of the Year Awards, while Munroe copped the Female Cricketer of the Year Award. The Ceremony was well attended by the Berbice Cricket Board Executives, Cricketers, Parents and Stakeholders of Berbice Cricket and was held at the Albion Sports Complex Training Centre. Among the special invitees were Attorney-at-Law Arudranauth Gossai, Former Berbice Cricket Board Presidents Anil Beharry and Malcolm Peters, CEO of V Net Communication Safraz Sheriffudeen, former Guyana Cricket Board Asst Secretary Ronald Williams and West Indies Players Veerasammy Permaul, Tremayne Smartt and Erva Giddings.

The Berbice Cricket Board during the ceremony honoured the winning Under-19 boys team who were double champion

s at the Inter County level and the winning female team which won the Guyana Cricket Board Female 50-Overs Tournament. The MVP of both teams Erva Giddings and Kevlon Anderson received trophies, medals and a bicycle valued $18,000 each.

Five Educational Cricket Posters were also launched as part of the Berbice Cricket Board developmental programme, while Ms Ruthel Henry, a long time employee of the Board received a financial contribution under the Board’s Charity Programme.

President of the Berbice Cricket Board in a comprehensive report of the performance of the Board since his election on the 18th February, 2018, described the last three months as a period of unbelievable progress and achievements. The Berbice Cricket Board during that period of time was able to raise over $5M in sponsorship, while close to twenty tournaments have been launched and numerous developmental programmes have either been organised or launched. Clubs in Berbice, he stated would be involved in Tournaments as never before at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Intermediate, Female, Second Division and Zone levels, while School Cricket would also make a return after a long absence. Foster urged Clubs and Officials to work as a collective unit to make sure that every potential talent is fulfilled. Other Speakers at the Award Ceremony included Malcolm Peters Anil Beharry and Ronald Williams, who all praised the outstanding work of the three months administration.

Guest Speaker, Attorney-at-Law Arudranauth Gossai spoke on the Importance of Discipline and urged the Cricket Board to always put cricket first. The Attorney-at-Law, who spearheaded the fight to return Berbice Cricket to normalcy, brought the audience updated on the long fight to return democracy to the gentleman’s game in Berbice. Gossai also praised the work of the Berbice Cricket Board and stated that the President’s three months report looked like a three years report for most organisations.

The full list of Awardees:

1) Berbice Under-15 Player – Marvin Prashad

2) Berbice Under-17 Player – Kevlon Anderson

3) Berbice Under-19 Player – Kevin Sinclair

4) Berbice Under-19 Female Player – Shabika Gajnabi

5) Most Improved Youth – Karran Arjpaul

6) Most Improved Senior – Romario Shepherd

7) Female Cricketer of the Year – Sabrina Munroe

8) Youth Coach of the Year – Julian Moore

9) Senior Coach of the Year – Esuan Crandon

10) Female Coach of the Year – Tremayne Smartt

11) School of the Year – Lower Corentyne Secondary School

12) Most Improved Club – Blairmont Cricket Club

13) Club of the Year – Albion Com Centre Cricket Club

14) Regional 4-Day – Veerasammy Permaul

15) Regional 50-Overs – Romario Shepherd

16) International Male/Cricketer of the Year – Devendra Bishoo

The Berbice Cricket Board also honoured Patrick Gray, Anil Beharry and Joseph Simon for their contributions to Berbice Cricket, while Coaches Julian Moore and Winston Smith were recognised for attaining the status of Level III in Coaching. For the first time also, the Berbice Cricket Board introduced a Role Model Cricketers Award segment. Members of the Berbice public were invited to vote for the cricketer they admired at the Junior, Female and Senior levels. Javed Karim received the Junior Role Model Award, Shabika Gajnabi the Female Award, while West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer took home the Senior Role Model Award.

The Berbice Cricket Board would like to express gratitude to Brian Ramphal, Guysuco, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Bissoondyal Singh, Republic Bank, A. Ally & Sons, N.A Hamid, Demerara Bank, Shabeer Baksh, Guyana Beverage Company and New Building Society for their support. The major sponsor was overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal who has donated $1M to Berbice Cricket for 2018.