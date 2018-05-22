BCB honours Under-19 Male and Senior Females as Champions – Anderson and Giddings honoured as MVP

The Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday fulfilled its commitment to honour all Berbice Teams who emerged as Champions at the Inter County Level. The Berbice Cricket Board honoured the Berbice Under-19 Male and Senior Female Teams during the impressive Brian Ramphal Annual Award Ceremony at the Albion Community Centre. The Berbice Under-19 Team emerged double Champions at the Guyana Cricket Board 50-Overs and Three-Days Tournaments, while the Females won the 50-Overs Inter County Title. They were denied the opportunity to win the double when the Guyana Cricket Board cancelled the 20/20 version due to rain.

Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster hailed the two teams as true heroes of Berbice Cricket and congratulated them on being outstanding Ambassadors for the Ancient County. The President reminded the audience that on its election in February, the new Executives had committed to honouring all Berbice Teams who emerged as Champions. The Berbice Cricket Board started the process by honouring the Berbice Under-15 Team in March along with the MVP Jonathan Rampersaud. Foster stated that Berbice would have swept all Inter County Tournaments if the last Selection Committee had selected the Under-17 team on merit. He noted that Tucber Park Player Leon Swammy was left out of the Under-17 but went on to be one of the stars of the Under-19 Team. The Female Under-19 Team also suffered from a lack of proper preparation but Foster stated that under his leadership, all Berbice Inter County Teams would be properly prepared and provided with all the necessary tools to achieve success.

The President assured the players that the Berbice Cricket Board would work beyond the call of duty to make sure that cricket is played at all levels and that programmes are put into place to make sure that they develop on and off the cricket field. The Berbice Cricket Board, he stated has already acquired sponsorship for a Coaches Seminar to train 40 new Coaches, Annual Cricket Academy for 70 youths, Educational Posters and a County wide Coaching Programme to coach 280 youths in the four Sub Zones. Additionally, the Berbice Cricket Board would be organising Cricket Clinics for batsmen, wicketkeepers, off spinners, leg spinners and fast bowlers.

Former President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Anil Beharry also congratulated the two teams for keeping the Berbice flags flying high and urged the players to take advantage of the opportunities being presented to them by the Berbice Board. All of the Players of both teams received a trophy and medal, while MVP Erva Giddings and Kevlon Anderson received a bicycle, trophy and medal. Anderson scored a century in the tournament to end as Berbice leading batsman and was also one of its leading Bowlers. Giddings scored 46 not out and 10 not out for Berbice in the two 50-Overs games and also claimed a 5-wicket haul versus Essequibo. Management and Members of both teams expressed gratitude to the Berbice Cricket Board for taking time out to honour them.