A man who deals with the rule of law

Reference is made to an article in the Stabroek News letter section of 5/21/18 with the title, ‘Questions for Minister Patterson’ by one Sasenarine Singh. Putting it mildly, it was a rather curious, yet, not surprising letter, given obvious designs of its author.

Any unsuspecting, or, casual reader of your letter section would immediately assume that the letter was central to the alleged conduct of one Derrick Patterson as was reported in the media a few weeks ago. However, like a Mack truck emerging from a Demerara mist, the author constructed some amazing questions with the clear intent to distract and create mischief.

Minister Patterson studiously, and, unambiguously, stated the position of the Patterson family in a readily available press release. Let me quote from Minister Patterson’s statement for Sasenarine Singh in the event that he missed it. “Our position is that Derrick is a mature adult of 47 years and he must bear the full responsibility for the consequences of his actions. Neither I, nor any other member of my family can take responsibility for his own, deliberate actions,” Minister Patterson said.

To Sasenarine Singh, and, some in certain sections of the media, that statement might be novel, if not new in the land called Guyana. Simply put, the Minister asserted that his brother should face the rule of law similar to any other citizen of Guyana who is accused and charged with wrongdoing.

It is indeed refreshing, and, reassuring that in dear land of Guyana, a public figure applying a principled position that no one is above the law. It is against that backdrop that one finds the designs and construction of the likes of Sasenarine rather curious.

Minister Patterson need not go down that well designed rabbit hole foisted in the press and social media. If any citizen of Guyana is charged with money laundering, corruption, drug or gold smuggling, he or she must have his or her day in a court of law.

It is also instructive to note that in speaking to the issue, Minister Patterson at no time lay claim to victimization, political witch hunt or discrimination. Yet, for some, that cannot be the standard for all in Guyana. Today, we have a Minister and cabinet official demonstrating fidelity to accountability and the rule of law.

