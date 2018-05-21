WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Fire off today

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

Defending West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Individual Champion, Guyanese Mahendra Persaud will not be defending his title due to the fact that he is still recovering from illness which means a new champion would be crowned on Wednesday afternoon in the ‘Land of the Flying Fish’, Barbados where the 2018 championships are taking place.

Persaud has nonetheless sent his best wishes to his fellow teammates who are here and will all be in contention to take the title in the marquee event for Caribbean marksmen and women.

“Here’s wishing my fellow shooters all the best for the tour, especially the team matches.” Persaud said.

The Guyanese shooters in X Class are Captain Dylan Fields, Lennox Braithwaite, Ransford Goodluck, Leo Romalho, Sherwin Felicien and Roberto Tiwari who is on his first tour overseas after making his debut last year in Guyana when he placed second.

Tiwari was edged out for the WIFBSC O-Class #1 spot by Trinidad and Tobago’s Varma Rambarran by two points, 373 to 371 and by virtue of his showing has been promoted to the X-Class, where the big boys play.

The Guyanese on the O-Class list which is just under X-Class are Dane Blair, Peter Persaud, Ryan Sampson and the USA based duo of Sigmond Douglas and John Fraser.

Team Captain Dylan Fields commented on what transpired at yesterday’s practice: “Things went quite well, the shooters worked on getting the correct zero’s at the 300 and 900 yards distances. Also, they got a chance to see the conditions such as the wind and light. All that said and done, I think we came away heading into the individuals as a team feeling confident and eager to get into battle.”

A total of 61 shooters inclusive of 7 females (6 Barbados 1 Jamaica) will be lining up today battling for supremacy in the West Indies.

This will all unfold following the opening ceremony which is slated for 09:00hrs here at the Paragon Ranges where the first shot would be fired by the Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force.

Competition today would be at the 300 yards with each shooter having two sighting shots and seven rounds to count and would have 45 minutes in which to complete this task. Two other ranges would be contested to complete day one of three, 500 and 900 yards where there would also be two sighting shots but with ten rounds to count.

Three more ranges are slated for day two, tomorrow (500, 600 and 1000 yards) and the final day, on Wednesday when rifles would be aiming from the 300, 600 and 900 yards ranges.