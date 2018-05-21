Rodrigues, Persaud, Spencer, Gonsalves, Seaton and Raekwon triumph

By Zaheer Mohamed

Ariel Rodrigues, Aleka Persaud, Ricardo Spencer, Ethan Gonsalves, Leon Seaton and Noel Raekwon continued to dominate their respective categories when the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) Independence Anniversary swim meet continued yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.

Ariel Rodrigues of Irca Speed Swim Club captured the girls 9-10 200m freestyle in a time of 2 minutes 49.40 seconds, while Kayla Hardy of Sea Otters finished second in 2:57.78 and Kayla Hardy of Sea Otters third in 2:57.87.

Athalcy Hunte of Sea Otters won the girls 11-12 200m freestyle in 2:49.06 while Noel Raekwon of Sea Otters claimed the boys 11-12 200m freestyle in 2:23.62; Ethan Gonsalves of Dorado Swim Speed Club took the runner up spot in 2:27.03 and Vladimir Woodroffe of Dorado SSC in 2:40.94.

Amber De Goeas of Orca Swim Speed Club won the girls 13-14 200m freestyle in a time of 2:39.18 while Latisha Blair of Silver Sharks Aquatic Club placed second in 2:48.75 and Nikita Peters of Sea Otters ended third in 2:48.98.

Leon Seaton of Silver Sharks AC took the top podium spot in the boys 13-14 200m freestyle in 2:15.23; his team mate Joseph Matthews took the runner up spot in 2:52.23 and Daniel Joseph of the said club was third in 3:38.20.

The boys 15-17 200m freestyle was take by Antonio Rodrigues of Orca Speed Swim Club in 2:22.86, while Dashawana Williams of Silver Sharks won the girls 15-17 200m freestyle in 4:34.97.

Shareefah Lewis of Sea Otters claimed the girls 8 and under 50 freestyle in 38.20 seconds while Ricardo Spencer of Torpedo Swim Club carted off the boys 8 and under 50m freestyle in 40.34.

Ariel Rodrigues captured gold in the girls 9-10 50m freestyle in 33.76 ahead of Hayla Hardy in 35.03 and Zara Crane of Dorado Speed Swim Club in 35.79.

Jeron Sookram of Dolphin Speed Swim Club took the honours in the boys 9-10 50m freestyle while Micah Chichester of Dolphin Speed Swim Club placed second in 35.42 and Ramario Daw of Torpedo SSC third in 37.20.

Anthony Persaud of Sea Otters captured the boys 9-10 50m freestyle in 44.73 while Aleka Persaud became the first female swimmer locally to clock under 30 seconds in the girls 11-12 50m freestyle; she won the even in 29.73 ahead of Patrice Mahaica of Dolphin SSC in 31.67 and her team mate Monique Watson third in 32.72.

Ethan Gonsalves won the boys 11-12 50m freestyle in 28.81 ahead of Noel Raekwon 29.11 and Jaleel Anderson 31.59 in that order.

The girls 13-14 50m freestyle was taken by Sifia Pinol of Sea Otters in 31.87 while Donna Carter of Dorado Speed Swim Club was second in 32.24 and Latisha Blair of Silver Sharks Aquatic Club in 32.34.

Seaton continued his dominance with victory in the boys 13-14 50m freestyle in 25.97 while Dashawana Williams of Silver Sharks SC won the girls 15-17 50m freestyle in 41.50.

The boys 15-17 50m freestyle was won by Antonio Rodrigues of Orca SSC in 27.15; his club mate Xiomara Getrouw claimed the girls 18 and over 50m freestyle in 29.18; Andrew Fowler took the boys 18 and over 50m freestyle in 26.62.