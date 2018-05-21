Latest update May 21st, 2018 12:56 AM

President, First Lady leave for medical examination in T&T

President David Granger along with First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday morning departed for Trinidad and Tobago and will return to Guyana on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
While there, the Ministry of the Presidency announced, the First Couple will undergo their annual medical examinations.

President David Granger and First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger are in Trinidad and Tobago.

“These checks are a regular part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and both the President and the First Lady remain in good health. The Ministry of the Presidency urges all Guyanese to implement measures aimed at ensuring their good health, which should include regular health check, exercise and healthy eating habits,” the Ministry indicated.

