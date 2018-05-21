Patriotism highlighted at National Youth Rally

Patriotism was in abundance yesterday when hundreds of youth gathered at D’Urban Park, Georgetown to join in the celebration to mark the commencement of National Youth Week 2018.

National Youth Week 2018 is being held under the theme, “Empowering young people to foster national and community development through innovation”. This national event aims to recognise the talents, skills, achievements and rights of young people.

It was an afternoon that featured a kaleidoscope of colours as the youths from across the length and breadth of the country assembled at Parliament Buildings, Georgetown. They then paraded down the streets to D’Urban Park where a packed programme awaited them.

The march included students from the St. Joseph’s High School, Queen’s College, Tutorial High School, St. Stanislaus College, the West Demerara Secondary School and the Guyana Karate Council. There were also participants from the President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG), the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Guyana Police Force.

Revellers, some of whom were adorned in colours of the National Flag, sang lustfully through the streets, while others commanded musical instruments including the flute and drums.

At D’Urban Park, patrons enjoyed dance performances from students of the Guyana Dance Company and a dance entitled ‘Katak Fusion’ choreographed by Ms. Dharmini Meghoo, as well as inspirational speeches from Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Youth, Culture and Sports, Dr. George Norton; Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael; and Youth Advocate, Chelsie France.

Minister of Telecommunication, Cathy Hughes, who was also in attendance, used the opportunity to interact with the young people.

Reminding the gathering that possibilities are endless in an ever-changing world, France said, “We are in charge of creating the future we want. The life we want. Together we can because our motto says together, “We are One People, One Nation with One Destiny.”

Touching on the green state agenda, France highlighted that the plan has a multi-dimensional approach towards development, which will see young people playing an integral role as it unfolds.

“I believe that as young people, our task is major in community development. Through innovation, we will be able to build strong, cohesive and sustainable communities that will be enhanced in the generations to come,” she added.

“Youth has the potential and government recognises it,” said Minister Norton before declaring National Youth Week 2018 open. The Minister said that government is well aware of the value of youth, and as such, is doing everything to contribute towards their nurture and development.

He urged, “It is important for young people to use their time wisely. Youth is not the (period to) be idle. It is not the (period) to waste time. This is the time when you forge ahead and invest in yourself especially when it comes to your education.”

Emphasizing that the achievement of any young person adds to the growth of an entire nation, the Minister pointed out that our youth, who have been making strides in every field of society, ought to be celebrated.

Among the remarkable youth, the Minister highlighted were Ms. Amber Low, the country’s youngest Commercial Pilot; Timeka Henry, the youngest Forensic Analyst and Randy Madray, a fashion designer, who according to the Minister, “has been blazing the way in fashion designing.”

Anaya Lee Willabus, Guyana’s youngest female publisher, was also recognised by the government official for her notable works.

Confessing that he believes that within a matter of time, Guyana’s youth will begin to shatter world records, he encouraged the gathering to participate in all the activities scheduled for Youth Week, by among other things, creating contacts and networks to build themselves.