More than 500 Dynamic passengers receive reimbursements

The process of disbursement of Dynamic International Airways refunds is progressing smoothly and will conclude this Friday.
According to Principal Assistant Secretary (General), Jason Duport, more than 500 disbursements have been made to date. He said that while there were a few hiccups, the overall process was laudable.
“We were particularly pleased with the conduct of members of the public,” Duport said. “Persons were respectful and followed procedure and we’d like to thank the members of the public for their patience.”
Meanwhile, persons who are yet to uplift their refunds are urged to do so by Friday.
“Passengers are reminded that refunds will be issued Monday to Thursday from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs and Friday from 09:00hrs to 14:00hrs at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Accounts Department, Fort Street, Kingston.”
According to the ministry, passengers are required to appear with identification document -national I.D. card or passport only- and the proof of ticket purchase.
Electronic copies of the list are also available on the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s website (www.mopi.gov.gy) and Facebook page.
“Persons whose names do not appear on the list are urged to contact Roraima Airways or their travel agents.”
Dynamic pulled out late last year after running into financial problems.
It was operating the lucrative, high demand New York to Georgetown route.
The local ground handling was done was Roraima Airways.
