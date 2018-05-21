Jagdeo walking a fine rope

If you get in trouble and you want an excuse just blame de boss. Brassington and Ashni decide to blame Jagdeo.

Dem claim dat whatever wrong thing dem do is he tell dem. And Jagdeo believe dat nobody can punish him because he got immunity.

Is true. Burnham put in de constitution dat whatever de president do nobody can hold him responsible and dem two men know dat. Dat is why dem seh dat if anybody got a problem dem must talk to Jagdeo.

Well dem boys seh dat de constitution did not allow de president to do wrong thing. If dat was de case then de president can order a man to kill somebody then dat person must do it.

De Chat-3 seh if any of dem did refuse to do what de president seh then dem would have had to look fuh a job. Now dat dem get charge, dem using dat as an excuse. But dem lawyers seh dem gon test it in court.

Of course people done seh dat de two, Brassington and Ashni, lef de country which mean dat de charge ain’t serious. What it really mean is dat de court believe a man innocent till he prove guilty.

But dat is why Jagdeo doing some things because he still got immunity. He calling dem Government Ministers thieves.

He seh suh when he announce dat dem settle too quick suh dem getting draw back. De thing is dat all of dem who settle can sue Jagdeo and dem boys wonder why nobody ain’t do so.

It could be dat dem don’t know de law or dem happy fuh Jagdeo call all of dem crooked. BK might have a soft spot fuh Jagdeo but Yesu shouldn’t have none. Jagdeo try to embarrass him wid de settlement.

Jagdeo know dat people don’t go after leaders. If an ordinary man did accuse dem then was a different story.

Talk half and try to be a big one.