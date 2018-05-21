Ina Beryl Holder celebrates 110!

Latest update May 21st, 2018 12:56 AM
Ina Beryl Holder, the aunt of Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder celebrated her 110th birthday yesterday at her Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown home.
Among those in attendance to celebrate the occasion were the centenarian’s niece, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson and her close relatives and friends.
Kaieteur News wishes Ina all the best.
Ina is flanked by well-wishers in the photo.
