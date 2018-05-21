Govt. moves to place more services online

The National Data Management Authority (NDMA), through its e-government programme, will be exploring all technological options to ensure that regardless of location, Guyanese have access to government services.

NDMA Chairman, Floyd Levi, disclosed that the aim is to have as many of these services accessible online so that Guyanese in the diaspora and small remote communities, particularly in the Hinterland, can have equal access.

“Once the service goes online, there is no discrimination whether you are in Guyana or resident in another CARICOM country…wherever you are in the world, you will be able to use the internet to get services in Guyana,” he explained in a government release.

He cited the example of the Smart Classroom initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, which offers a great opportunity for schools in remote communities to have access to the same level of education as those on the Coastland.

The same applies to the Public Health sector, where medical personnel can communicate with those centrally to get assistance when dealing with emergency cases.

Levi believes that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) will drive the Government’s thrust of decentralising services.

“We intend to explore all these technologies to ensure our citizens, wherever they maybe in Guyana that they all have access to the same level of government services,” Levi assured.

The NDMA Chairman envisions that persons will no longer have to relocate to the coastland to get access to basic public services as the e-government programme expands.