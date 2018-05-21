Govt. in talks with Peruvian company for joint venture with Guyana Gold Fields

Latest update May 21st, 2018 12:56 AM

Guyana Gold Fields is poised to finalize a joint venture with a Peruvian company, which would require billions of dollars worth in concessions to set up shop.
The company called Stracon, recently placed an advertisement on Facebook seeking operators for bulldozers, graders, front-end loaders, fuel tankers, backhoes, and water trucks.
Kaieteur News understands that the company will require more than 100 machines to start “stripping” work for Guyana Gold Fields. “Stripping” or “Strip mining” is the practice of removing soil and rock overlying the mineral deposit that is needed.

The Advertisement that was placed by Stracon on Facebook

This newspaper was also informed that the Peruvian company is already having talks with the government.
While Stracon is poised to get many of its machinery duty free, there are companies here already with the capacity to supply Guyana Gold Fields with its needs. Only recently, Guyana Gold Fields discontinued its contract with Morrison Trucking and Equipment Rental. From 2015 to now, Guyana Gold Fields has benefitted from $45B in tax breaks.

