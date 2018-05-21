File of fisherman killed on boat sent for advice

Latest update May 21st, 2018 12:56 AM
Investigators in Berbice are presently awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine the next steps to be taken in relation to the suspect accused of murdering 38-year-old Devanand Jailall of Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
Police sources stated that if the advice is returned today, the suspect, Reggie ‘Bai’ Ramsammy, 45, of Lot 100 Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice will head to court to face the recommended charge.
On Friday, Ramsammy who was captured shortly after the incident, confessed to murdering Jailall over a row about drugs being used on the fishing vessel they were on. The vessel was docked at the Number 65 Village fishing port on Thursday when the incident took place.
Ramsammy told police that he and the victim were “high” when Jailall began to “smoke and he asked him to stop it but he refused. He reportedly picked up the knife and stabbed the victim several times.
Jailall’s attacker, after committing the act, escaped. The police were immediately summoned to the scene and a hunt for the suspect was launched. He was later accosted.
Additionally, an autopsy performed on the corpse of Jailall yesterday by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridjmohan revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds.
May 21, 2018By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express Defending West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Individual Champion, Guyanese Mahendra Persaud...
May 21, 2018
May 21, 2018
May 21, 2018
May 21, 2018
May 20, 2018
I seriously doubt the PPP will return to power in 2020. But the essence of life consists of countless nuances, one of which... more
There is an attitude problem at our public hospitals. The attitude of some health professionals in the emergency units of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]