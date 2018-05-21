File of fisherman killed on boat sent for advice

Investigators in Berbice are presently awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine the next steps to be taken in relation to the suspect accused of murdering 38-year-old Devanand Jailall of Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Police sources stated that if the advice is returned today, the suspect, Reggie ‘Bai’ Ramsammy, 45, of Lot 100 Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice will head to court to face the recommended charge.

On Friday, Ramsammy who was captured shortly after the incident, confessed to murdering Jailall over a row about drugs being used on the fishing vessel they were on. The vessel was docked at the Number 65 Village fishing port on Thursday when the incident took place.

Ramsammy told police that he and the victim were “high” when Jailall began to “smoke and he asked him to stop it but he refused. He reportedly picked up the knife and stabbed the victim several times.

Jailall’s attacker, after committing the act, escaped. The police were immediately summoned to the scene and a hunt for the suspect was launched. He was later accosted.

Additionally, an autopsy performed on the corpse of Jailall yesterday by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridjmohan revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds.