DeNobrega takes Trophy & Cash after winning OG Shipping 56-Mile Race

Paul DeNobrega carted off the winner’s Trophy and $40,000 when he was first to the finish line in the OG Shipping 56-Mile Cycle Road race which entailed riding 20 laps around the outer Circuit of National Park yesterday afternoon.

DeNobrega, who rides for Team Evolution, won in a time 1:52:13.8, while Jamal John of Team CoCo finished second and Berbician Curtis Dey, representing Trojan PSL, had to settle for third after easily winning the 35-lap race inside the Park on Saturday.

In sweltering heat on another day of very strong winds, the trio of DeNobrega, John and Dey made a break away on the second lap and maintained the lead throughout the other 19 laps as the pack never caught them.

DeNobrega, who captured six prime point prizes, led the two others lap after lap as the break-away pack gradually extended their lead, ‘lapping’ many riders on the way.

The day’s event, run-off by Team Analie Cycling, saw a fair size gathering of cycling fans assembling near the finish line opposite the GDF ground.

Jaikarran Sookhai, who finished third in the Veterans category, was lapped by DeNobrega and Jones just before the finish line, while Junior Niles and Paul Cho-Wee-Naam finished first and second respectively among the Veterans.

Brighton John, Adelie Hodge and Ajay Gobilall crossed the finish line in that order in the ‘Juniors’ division, while the Mountain Bike Category was won by Mario King with Ivan Jackson riding in first in the over-45 and over-50 division which was contested over five laps.

The second place finisher in the ‘seniors’ received $30,000, while the third place took home $23,000.

All of the winners were presented with Cash and Trophies while the second and third place in each category also received Cash prizes. (Sean Devers)