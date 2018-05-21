Caught between police and a bandit: Bent Street family relives horror

A Bent street family, who resided at the Bent Street house where a bandit was confronted and killed by police on Friday, is seeking to clear the air.

The damage to the house caused by the incident and the public’s perception that the family might have had something to do with the dead man, has left the family feeling robbed, frustrated and scared.

Last Friday’s failed robbery left Trevor Barrow called ‘Buddha’, 26, an unemployed male of Lot 1010 Norton Street and Cemetery Road and his accomplice, Calvin Dover, 31, dead.

Barrow was killed by Roy Myers, the 52-year-old proprietor of Les Variety Store, located at Lot 22 D’Urban and Hardina Streets, Wortmanville, and Dover was killed a while after in the Bent street house, following a police pursuit.

Dover allegedly was in a shootout with police while escaping from the attempted robbery at the store.

He was already wounded in one leg, and said to be carrying a black Glock 17 pistol at the time, when he sought refuge in the Dowding’s family home at Lot PP 6 Bent Street.

Ryan Dowding, his two-year-old baby daughter, 13-year-old daughter, and a babysitter were at home at the time when Dover burst into the house.

Dover entered the yard from an alleyway and made his way up the back step and then entered the house where he was first confronted by Dowding.

Dowding claimed that Dover ordered him to get some hot water with salt, so he could look after a wound on his foot that he (Dover) was bleeding from.

Dowding did not hesitate since Dover was carrying a gun in his hand.

He then ordered Dowding to close the doors. At the time, Dowding’s eldest daughter and babysitter were in the living room. They then headed to a bedroom where they remained for most of the ordeal.

Dowding claims that Dover told him to stay quiet and he would not hurt anyone.

Sometime after Dowding heard some loud crashing sounds and peeked outside to see what it was.

He then realized that it was police searching the houses next door. Dover who was only in his underwear at this time, had dragged himself to the room where Dowding’s daughter and babysitter had sought refuge.

Dowding’s daughter who expressed to this publication how fearful she was for her life and that of her father’s, was told by Dover not to make noise.

Dover at the time was sitting between the bed and a wardrobe that the 13-year-old was sitting on with the babysitter. The baby girl was sleeping on the bed.

The young lady recalled hearing noises coming from a backroom and then seeing a police peering into the room with a gun, at which time she shouted, “don’t shoot; don’t shoot.”

The police then showed her the way to exit safely, which she used. She was followed closely by the babysitter who was carrying the baby in her hand.

While the occupants exited the room, they noticed Dover going under the bed. She ran down stairs and heard a few loud sounds that she presumed were gun shots.

Dowding is questioning who is going to reimburse him for all the damage that include bullet holes in the floor, bloodied carpet, broken windows, a damaged television set, and the house that was upturned.