Albion Nursery School access road in need of urgent repairs

Drivers and other residents who use the Albion Nursery School access road are demanding urgent repairs for the road.
Taxi drivers who normally traverse the road to transport pupils attached to the school have threatened to “stop using the street” which parents said will be difficult for their children attending the school.
The road in its current form is overtaken by huge potholes from the beginning of the road and leading to the school’s gate.

The condition of the nursery school road at Albion, East Berbice.

During the rainy season, “yuh don’t even know where you driving and how deep is the hole until you drive in it and by the time you do that, yuh knock the bottom of yuh vehicle. Dem ting dis ah bend up we wheel dem; look how long it deh like this, and nothing na do,” one taxi operator complained.
One parent, stated that when her husband is not around, she is tasked with taking her daughter to school using public transportation, but many drivers refuse to drive through the road to the school leaving her most times to walk the long route.
The Albion Nursery School was moved to its present location some five years ago. It was previously located at the Albion Complex where the distance and road itself was hardly any issue.
However, over the years, the present route to the school began to deteriorate with the constant traversing of vehicles.
The parents are calling on the relevant authorities to intervene and assist in rebuilding the road to a more accessible state.

