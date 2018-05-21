Latest update May 21st, 2018 12:56 AM

$27M Eccles health centre on schedule

The construction of the $27M health centre at Eccles, East Bank Demerara is progressing on schedule. The building is expected to be completed within the next two months.
Residents of Eccles will no longer have to seek care at the Agricola or Herstelling Health Centre.
Regional Executive Officer (REO) Region 4, Pauline Lucas and Regional Health Department official, Yogesh Narine, took a tour of the facility last week.

The Eccles Health Centre under construction

“What we have seen over the years is that contractors do whatever they think they should do. While in other cases, they seek to ‘cut corners’ thus robbing the public of the facilities that has been entrusted to them to build,” Lucas told the Contractor while on a tour of the facility.
The REO said that this is not the first time she visited the facility. She said she makes several visits to the construction site to ensure taxpayers are not getting poor work.
The REO said she is happy that Eccles resident will no longer have to complain about having to seek health care at the nearby health centres.
Features of the health centre include three consultation rooms, a pharmacy, a records room, a dressing room, a treatment room, a VCT room, a rehabilitation room and bathrooms, which will cater for people with disabilities.

