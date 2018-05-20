WIFBSC 2018 Championships – Barbados… Team Guyana arrive, confident of defending titles – Captain Dylan Fields

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

Debutant Captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Team in Barbados, Dylan Fields says he is confident that the rulers of the fullbore range in the Caribbean will be retaining the Short, Long Range and Individual titles when this year’s action fires off at the Paragon Ranges here.

The team arrived in the Land of the ‘Flying Fish’ yesterday afternoon and will be making their way to the range for a practice session today ahead of what is anticipated to be fierce action from tomorrow when the Individual competition gets underway.

Fields, who is at the helm of the team for the first time in his 32-year shooting career as a result of regular Captain Mahendra Persaud not being around due to illness, said the selection of the team for the Team matches would be done after the Individual competition on Wednesday.

“We’re going to shoot this competition and pick a team at the end of the individual competition. That’s the plan, to see and select the best team going forward rather than pre selecting and that’s the reason we haven’t selected a team to date and just a touring party.”

He further noted that they will have a good look at the conditions: “We’ll see how the conditions are and determine who is going to be where, which target and who would be the coaches. We more or less have a framework which we would have been using and we will fine tune it as we go along.”

Captain Fields posited that the frame of mind amongst the team is a positive one but admitted that he is still getting a field in his new role.

Practice will be held today from 10:00hrs where shooters will get a chance to zero their rifles at the 300 and 900 yards ranges as they prepare for competition proper from tomorrow to Wednesday.

Thursday will be a rest day following the individuals, the reigning champion is Guyanese Mahendra Persaud who is not able to defend his title due the fact that he is still recovering from illness.

Friday the Long Range Match (Milex and Crown Mining Cup) would be contested followed by the Short Range Match (WIFBSC Cup) on Saturday.