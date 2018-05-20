Troy Doris to Visit Guyana

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has extended an invitation to 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist, Mr. Troy Doris, to visit Guyana during the week of Guyana’s 52nd Independence anniversary celebrations to which he has accepted. Mr. Doris, will arrive in country on Monday 21, May, a release from the NSC has informed.

Inclusive of a number of scheduled meetings and courtesy calls, Mr. Doris will be a special guest at the NSC’s sports award and dinner which will be held on Tuesday May 22 at the Savannah Suite Pegasus Hotel. This will see over 57 individuals including Sportsmen and Sportswomen as well as Sport Administrators and Journalists being awarded for their outstanding performance in 2017, be it Locally, Regionally or Internationally, the release stated.

Mr. Doris, during his stay, is scheduled to visit students of the mining town of Linden, Region 10; call on Her Worship the Mayor of Georgetown and councilors, Hon. Minister of Social Coheson, Dr. George Norton and His. Excellency President David Granger; and will attend the 52nd Flag Raising Ceremony at D’urban Park among other engagements.

Corporate Guyana and Government agencies lending support to this include: Airline of choice Fly Jamaica, Princess Ramada Hotel, Kings Jewelry, Ministry of Public Health, Guyana Carnaval and others, it was disclosed.