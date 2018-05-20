Timber Expo opens…Locals urged to cash in on valued-added, other timber products

Sawmillers, lumber yard dealers, architects value-added producers and exporters are among those looking to sensitize the Guyanese public about the vast uses of locally produced woods.

Guyana’s timber is a hit on international markets. There are large exports of logs and timber products to locations as far as Asia and parts of Europe, annually.

However, despite the demand for Guyana’s logs on the international stage, local consumers have been shying away from purchasing home-grown timber products.

Guyana possesses an excess of 1000 tree species, but statistics show that there is an overreliance on the usage of about 30 traditional commercial species only. The information outlines a need for locals to be sensitized about the many benefits the tree species.

It is against this backdrop that the Guyana Forestry Commission, (GFC) collaborated with local timber producers and other stakeholders to host its Inaugural Timber Expo.

The event is being hosted at the National Stadium Tarmac under the theme “Expanding Markets for Guyanese Timber Products through Public Education, Awareness and Sensitisation to promote a Greener Guyana.”

The Expo opened on Friday and will conclude today.

Over the weekend, some 30 exhibitors are expected to put their products on display with the hope of encouraging Guyanese consumers to purchase more locally produced timber products.

Howard Bulkan, the Managing Director of Bulkan Timber Works (BTW), is among the exhibitors to offer value-added materials at an affordable rate to locals.

Bulkan’s company has mainly serviced overseas markets for in excess of two decades.

“We’re now making an effort to target the local market … and we’re hoping that Guyanese can see what we can do.”

Bulkan Timber Works Inc. (BTW) offers a number of value-added timber products including beautifully profiled mouldings, shingles in various shapes and sizes, skirting, crowning, windows, door trims, rails and more.

According to Managing Director of the Company, Justin Bulkan, the company operates a wood moulding plant at which over 120 persons are employed.

“We can manufacture any single wooden component for your house or building. We also do excellent prefab work.”

“Our moulding plant is located at 10 acres of land, he said.

The company also offers from the selected lumber produced in the forests kiln-dried timber used in the construction of buildings and furniture components.

Additionally, from its forest operation, BTW can supply Greenheart pilings, Wallaba transmission posts, Wallaba fence posts, runners and laths and various species of rough sawn lumber.

Much like BTW, other exhibitors such as NDS Furniture Establishment, Floor It and Cummings Wood Products, have lauded the event as an opportunity to showcase the vast uses of locally produced timber species.

During the Expo, the exhibitors are offering fantastic bargains to patrons.

A representative of Cummings Wood Products explained that homeowners and builders can tap into the offers.

For instance, patrons can get a deal on products at the Timber Expo that may be offered to them on a regular day.

“We are all about working with our clients to ensure they get what they need at a price they can afford,” a representative of the company said.

Meanwhile, patrons of the event are learning how they use lesser known timber species in their housing drive. The Lesser Used Species,(LUS) can be useful in the construction of houses, furniture and craft making and other associated services within the forest sector.

In this regard, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has a booth set up at the exposition to demonstrate how to use lesser known timber species in their housing drive.

Other facilitators such as Conservation International Guyana, World Wild Life Fund and Iwokarama are said to be at the event to showcase the endless uses of the tree species which span from building to medicinal purposes.