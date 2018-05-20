Success Village makes it three wins in Unity Cup – West Coast, NA, Canje to start this weekend

The Unity Cup organized by the Guyana Softball League saw the village of Success staying on top by having three teams going on to the next round by defeating their neighbouring village in Better Hope. The weather only allowed two matches to be completed as another downpour left the ground unplayable.

Success Young Guns displaying an abundance of talent in defeating Strikers by 63 runs. They firstly chalked up 110 for nine in their 10 overs with Amit Ramnarine 20 (2×6) and Asif Mohamed 19 (3×4) taking them to their eventual score. Omedat Khemraj was the pick of the bowlers with 2-7 in 2 overs. When Strikers batted the wicket seemed to be different as the Young Guns bowlers were almost unplayable. Extras top scored thus saving the embarrassment to the Strikers team. All the bowlers contributed.

In the other match to be played, Enterprise Youths got the better of Better Hope by 41 runs. Enterprise batted first and made 110-3 in 10 overs with Rohan Beepat top scoring with 31 (3×6; 2×4) followed by Gary Andrews with 26 (2×6; 1×4). Better Hope in their turn could only muster 69 all out in 8.4 overs with only Raj Rooplall getting into double figures with 16 (2×4). Rohan Beepat was the pick of the bowlers claiming 2-5 in 2 overs, supported by Clive Roberts with 2-14 from his two overs.

Meanwhile, more areas are beginning to get some play in:

West Coast: At Leonora Primary School Ground

Omesh XI, Speedboat XI, Diesel XI and Superbet will highlight the day proceedings.

N/A Canjie at Scott School Ground:

11.00 am

West Canje Sports Club versus N/A Rising Stars.

1.00PM

P.Y.A.R.G. United versus Angoy’s Avenue Achievers

3.00 PM

Flying Stars versus Rotterdam XI

Additionally, more incentives have been added to the tournament. Prizes will be given for highest score in the tournament and the best bowling figures, in case of more than one person achieves this all will be given prizes. The tournament will also have programmes beyond the boundaries and fans are urged to take advantage of these opportunities.

Teams still have a chance to register and can do so with the following reps:

Berbice- Pinky Arhtur – 615-2493; Ravi Ramnarine – 642-1206/ Celeb Morris – ; Upper East Coast – Herman Persaud – 643-3033; Rafman Ally – East Bank/Linden/Lower East Coast/ Georgetown – 654-2233; West Demerara615-2874 – Premnauth Bimchan – 670-9982’ Ravendra Ramgobin- 276-1381;Rawle Higgins- 667-6374; In case teams are unable to contact reps they can call Mortimer Denny on 687-3326; 442-1562.