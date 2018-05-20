Security guard charged for misplacing ammo, magazine

A security guard attached to Bank of Guyana was on Friday charged and granted $50,000 bail for misplacing two 9mm magazines and 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Fifty-two-year-old Randolph Dawson appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The allegation against Dawson stated that on May 13 at Avenue of Republic, being solely entrusted by Bank of Guyana with two 9mm magazine and 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition valued $64,000, in order that he may use same to perform duties, he failed to retain the articles in safe custody, property of Bank of Guyana.

Attorney-at-Law Keoma Griffith in an application to secure bail for his client told the court that his client has been a security guard for the past 13 years at Bank of Guyana and has never been in trouble with the law.

The lawyer added that on May 13 his client was at work when he left the ammunition and magazine unattended.

Upon his return, the items were discovered missing and he reported the matter to his superior.

The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested and taken into custody.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant; hence he was released on $50,000 bail.

The father of three was instructed to make his next court appearance on June 1.