In four years, GuySuCo spends over US$11M on outdated spare parts

Latest update May 20th, 2018 12:56 AM
By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell
Growing evidence continues to suggest that the management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is not without blame for huge debt the company finds itself in.
Kaieteur News recently perused an inventory list of spare parts that GuySuCo bought during 2008 and 2012.
According to the list, GuySuCo spent over $2.3B (US$11M) on various pieces of spare equipment. While the amount of money spent on spares alone seems alarming, it is not the worst part. Apparently, GuySuCo had no need for the spares.
Most of the spares are for FIAT tractors. GuySuCo does not have working fiat tractors. GuySuCo stopped using Fiat equipment, for which the spare parts were bought, over a decade ago.
Numerous purchases were continually made annually but the majority of the outdated spares were bought in 2008. Kaieteur News understands that most of items remain in the stores.
Spares were bought for all seven estates that existed prior to 2016—Albion, Blairmont, Enmore, Rose Hall, Skeldon, Wales and Uitvlugt. Kaieteur News has learnt that the various estates did not request these parts.
A source who spoke to this newspaper said, “GuySuCo cannot make a comeback. Too much nonsense was done and the company is in too much debt. “We do not know why management would have procured these parts knowing that we stopped using FIAT equipment over a decade ago. There are speculations that maybe there was a kickback system.”
All sorts of spares were bought, “They bought spares like they were trying to build FIAT equipment from scratch.”
GuySuCo bought several switches, sender units, fuses, Gasket lens, screw, shafts, bearings, nuts; seal water pump, tarter motor, gear angle drive, hose, fan, steering cylinders and clutches.
