GTT Launches More to love Campaign

The past year has been quite an exciting one for GTT and its customers as the company continues to roll out new products, services and promotions. The company, last Tuesday, launched its ‘More to Love’ campaign which highlights the many reasons “GTT loves Guyana” and its customers.

Justin Nedd, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, notes that ‘the initial ‘More to Love’ campaign captures the essence of who the Guyana people are.

Over the next year, we keep surprising our customers with more reasons to love about GTT.

The More to Love campaign was launched at the company’s staff Team Talk Live meeting on May 15, 2018, with staff participating in the Blue Nose Charity initiative, where each staff member donated $1,000 for a Blue Nose in support of the nine charities participating in GTT’s MMG Acts of Kindness Charity initiative.

The campaign was then launched to the public on Friday at the company’s Brickdam Retail Store. GTT Brand Ambassador, Saiku Andrews, participated in the official launch.

The charities to benefit are Food for the Poor, Joshua House, St John’s Bosco, Ptolemy Reid, St Anns, Help & Shelter, Red Cross, Guyana Cancer Foundation and Uncle Eddies Home.

At the event, the company also introduced its new B2B, business solutions which will give its business customers more to love about GTT. “We are focusing on putting people before profit,” said Director of Business, Eshwar Thakurdin.

In his presentation, Thakurdin indicated that businesses will soon benefit from the new offering of Biz Fibre, the first end to end fibre internet for businesses. This new service will “give greater speeds, better reliability, VIP support, an expanding network and bundles,” said the Director of Business Solutions. He added that the primary focus of the B2B team will be to engage in consultative engagements with businesses with the aim of finding customized solutions to help our customers realize their full potential.

The More to Love Campaign highlights Guyanese life and features local Guyanese talent as it is supported by the creative direction of GTT’s Ambassador, the talented Drew Thoven.

During the past year the company also introduced LTE internet to the Essequibo Coast, has taken fibre to the home with its Blaze service, executed modem swap initiatives to provide faster and more reliable DSL internet, contributed significantly to culture, education and sports, raised awareness and funds for the Guyana Cancer Foundation with the heavily supported Pinktober initiative, gave customers a million reasons to smile, and hosted Innov8, one of the largest technology fair ever held in Guyana.