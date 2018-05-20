GRA nabs man trying to renew licence for stolen car

Latest update May 20th, 2018 12:56 AM
A labourer who went to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and allegedly uttered a forged document to a clerk was arrested and placed before a City Magistrate on Friday.
Pablo Paul Joseph, 30, a labourer, of 84 Breda Street, Werk-en-Rust, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that on May 14, last, at Camp Street, Georgetown with intent to defraud, he uttered to Shirmattie Arjune Charles, a clerk at GRA, two forged certificate of vehicle registration PLL 7715 and one license for motor vehicle bearing registration PLL 7715 in favour of Isha Killikelly, purporting to show that same was issued by GRA.
Joseph denied the allegation after it was read to him and was released on $100,000 bail.
Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that on May 11 the defendant went to GRA to renew a licence for motor vehicle PLL7715. He presented two certificates of registration with the owner being Isha Killikelly.
Upon renewing the said licence it was discovered by the clerk at GRA that the said motor vehicle PLL 7715 was not registered to Killikelly; however it was registered to one Lillian Akeung of Lot 117 Cane view Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
The court heard that the said certificate of registration with the name Killikelly had engine and chassis number which corresponded with registration on motor vehicle PRR 6691, belonging to one Yvette Fiedkou of Lot 221 First Avenue, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.
The said vehicle was reported stolen in 2014. The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor granted the defendant bail.
The father of three was instructed to make his next court appearance on June 8.
