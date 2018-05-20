GASA Independence Swim Meet… Seaton, Raekwon, Mahaica, Persaud Gonsalves, Lewis shine on day two

By Zaheer Mohamed

Leon Seaton, Noel Raekwon, Patrice Mahaica, Aleka Persaud Ethan Gonsalves, Shareefah Lewis swam brilliantly as they give the fans much to cheer about when the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) Independence Swim meet continued yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal.

Ethan Gonsalves of Dorado Speed Swim Club won the boys 11-12 200m butterfly in a time of 2 minutes 52.55 seconds ahead of his club mates Vladimir Woodroffe (3:16.35) and Elliott Gonsalves (3:29.89).

Latisha Blair of Silver Sharks Aquatic Club claimed the girls 13-14 200m butterfly in 3:36.16.

Leon Seaton of Silver Sharks Aquatic Club blazed the pool in the boys 13-14 200m butterfly, winning the event in a time of 2:46.66 ahead of his team mate Daniel Claxton who clocked 3:20.35.

Shareefah Lewis of Swim Academy Sea Otters captured the girls 8 and under 13-14 400m breaststroke in 52.09 seconds, while Jasmin Allen of Dorado Speed Swim Club placed second in 55.87 and Megan Scott of Dolphin Speed Swim Club was third in 58.81. Joseph Matthew won the boys 13-14 400m IM in 7:08.59.

The girls 9-10 50m breaststroke was taken by Kayla Hardy of Sea Otters in 45.95, while Zara Crane of Dorado Speed Swim Club finished second in 46.09 seconds and her club mate Kyra Soares third in 48.74.

Micah Chichester of Dolphin Speed Swim Club copped the boys 9-10 50m breaststroke in 44.47 ahead of his club mate Jeron Sookram in 47.39 and Jeremy Sookram 49.01 respectively.

Ethan Rodrigues of Dorado Speed Swim Club claimed the boys 9-10 50m breaststroke in 59.96, while Monique Watson of Dorado Swim Speed Club won the girls 11-12 50m breaststroke in 41.28.

Noel Raekwon of Sea Otters grabbed the boys 11-12 50m breaststroke in 39.22 seconds, while Ethan Gonsalves of Dorado Speed Swim Club took the runner up spot in 39.23 and Jaleel Anderson of Sea Otters third in 42.23.

Sifia Pinol of Sea Otters took the top podium spot in the girls 13-14 50m breaststroke in 43.75 while Leon Seaton won the boys equivalent in 36.81.

The boys 15-17 50m breaststroke was taken by Antonio Rodrigues of Orca Speed Swim Club in 34.98 while Phillip De Nobrega of Sea Otters took the boys 18 50m breaststroke in 35.42.

Ariel Rodrigues of Orca Speed Swim Club claimed the girls 9-10 100m backstroke in 1:43.42 while Jason Allen of Dorado Speed Club took the boys title in the said division.

Patrice Mahaica of Dolphin SCC bagged the girls 11-12 100m backstroke in a time of 1:18.78 ahead of Aleka Persaud of Orca SSC in 1:19.31 and Monique Watson of Dorado SSC in 1:22.38.

Noel Raekwon claimed the boys 11-12 100m backstroke in 1:18.20; Donna Carter won the girls 13-14 100m backstroke in 1:20.26. Seaton fine form continued in the boys 13-14 100m backstroke which he won in 1:13.06, while Antonio Rodrigues took the boys 15-17100m backstroke in 1:12.97.

Xiomara Getrouw of Orca claimed the girls 18 and 100m backstroke in 1:15.25, while Monique Watson captured the girls 11-12 200m breaststroke in 3:13.01. The boys 11-12 200m breaststroke was taken by Ethan Gonsalves in 3:13.23; Latisha Blair claimed the girls 13-13 200m breaststroke in 3:53.15.

Seaton grabbed the boys 13-14 200m breaststroke in 3:25.29 while Rayvon Pires claimed the boys 15-17 200m breaststroke in 3:0919.

Latisha Blair won the girls 13-14 800m freestyle in 12:33.42 while Joseph Mathew claimed the boys 13-14 800m freestyle in 12:20.67.

Monique Watson captured the girls 11-12 200m backstroke 3:00.02 while Vladimir Woodroffe claimed the boys 11-12 200m backstroke in 2:57.62; Donna Carter took the girls 13-14 200m backstroke in 2:57.90 and Sekhel Tzedeq the boys 13-14 200m backstroke in 2:39.97.

Daniel Claxton took the top podium spot in the boys 13-14 200m backstroke in 3:28.79, while Fitzroy Thom took gold in the boys 15-17 200m backstroke in 2:39.79. The competition concludes today.