Curtis Dey wins Powerade Cycle race

Under a steaming mid-day sun in strong breeze, Berbician Curtis Dey yesterday won the 35-lap Powerade School Boys and Invitational Cycle race in the National Park.

Jamal John finished second, while Andrew Hicks was third. Christopher Griffith, Briton John and Silvio Innis reached the finish line in that order for a bunch time of 1:14:56.09.

Speaking after the presentation, Dey said the race was an easy one for him despite the strong breeze.

“There is not a lot of cycling in Berbice so the riders are forced to come to Georgetown for races if they wanted to improve,” Dey stated.

Dey said he is ready for today’s race around the outer circuit of the National Park and while he says today’s race should be a tougher event, he informed the prize money is a big motivating factor for him.

Results: Boys and Girls 12- 14 three laps – 1st Steve Bhimsen, 2nd David Hicks, 3rd Jonathan Ramsuchit.

Veterans U-45: 1stJunior Niles, 2nd Steve Ramsuchit, 3rd Clement Doris.

Over 50: Shameer Baksh, 2nd Linden Blackman, 3rd Kevin Jeffery.

Juveniles: 1st Briton John, 2nd Adealie Hodge, 3rd Hameswar Dhanai

Mountain bikes: 1st Sean Budhan.

BMX 6-9yrs: 1st Jahvin Henry, 2nd Jared Barrington, 3rd Dhanesh Bhimsen.

BMX 9-12: 1st Jaheme Henry, 2nd Jared Barrington

BMX 12-14: 1st Taran Garbarran, 2nd Jaheme Henry, 3rd Marvin Knights.