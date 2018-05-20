Convicted prisoner admits to threatening to kill president

Five months after a convicted prisoner was charged for calling the emergency number 911 on several occasions and threatening to kill President David Granger, he appeared in court yesterday and was jailed after changing his plead.

It is alleged that Alim Ally, on November 19 at the Lusignan Prison, via the emergency number 911, he threatened to kill the President, and on the same day, he called the emergency number 911 and threatened to shoot-up the Brickdam Police Station.

It was further alleged that on November 10, at the Lusignan Prison in the Essequibo Magisterial District, via the emergency number 911, he threatened to kill President David Granger and on the same day, called the emergency number 911 and threatened to shoot at the Brickdam Police Station to cause public terror.

The calls were made at three different times of the day and he spoke with three different operators.

Ally is currently serving a five- year prison sentence, for assault causing actual bodily harm at the Lusignan Prison.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one month imprisonment on each of the three threatening language charges and six months imprisonment on the charge of causing public terror.

The sentences were imposed by Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Courts.

The sentences will run concurrently with the five-year he is currently serving.