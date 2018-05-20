Boxing coach Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers pushing his hinterland programme

Latest update May 20th, 2018 12:56 AM

Boxers in Mahdia Region 8 after one of Coach Rogers’ training sessions.

Former boxer and seasoned Boxing coach, Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers has been traversing the hinterland of Guyana unearthing talent for the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Boxing Association. In less than six months Rogers has made an impact in Regions Nine, One and Seven, while opening gyms in Regions Nine and One.
During the last week the roving coach has turned his attention to Region Eight and his efforts has been applauded by both the Minister with responsibility for sport Dr. George Norton and GBA president Steve Ninvalle.
A decent number of young boxers have come to the fore and are showing promise and with time the pool of top flight local fighters will increase.

