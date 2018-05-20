Apology

Kaieteur News retracts the statement made in an anonymous letter published in the Kaieteur News Letters of May 18, 2018. The letter states that Dr. Van West Charles has a fuel import licence. This is untrue.

The statement was not published with any malicious intent to defame the character of Dr. Van West Charles. The error was the unfortunate result of inadvertence.

Kaieteur News completely retracts the false information and apologises for the mistake.