Three jointly charged with America St. money-changer’s murder

-after DPP recommends single PI

Days after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) advised that the Preliminary Inquiry (PI), which had already begun before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, for two men accused of murdering America Street money changer Shawn Nurse called ‘Fabulous’, be discontinued, a new charge was yesterday read to accommodate a third accused.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday discontinued the matter against Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, both 24, of Freeman Street, La Penitence; while Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan also discontinued the matter against the third accused, Kacey Heyliger, 23, of Kitty and instituted a new charge against the three men.

The trio was not required to plead to the new charge, which was read that Kerwin Dos Santos, George Hope and Kacey Heyliger, on February 4, last, at America Street, Georgetown, murdered Nurse during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The PI, of Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, had commenced before Magistrate Latchman on April 11, while Kacey Heyliger was charged on May 10 after he appeared before the Chief Magistrate.

According to information, ranks were able to arrest Heyliger after Dos Santos and Hope admitted their involvement in the murder and implicated him.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the police file is complete and a total of 30 witnesses are expected to be called during the PI.

The Chief Magistrate transferred the matter to Principal

Magistrate Judy Latchman where the PI will be conducted.

Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous,’ of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot in the left side of the face during a struggle with a gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

According to the police, Nurse was shot to the left cheek just below the eye by an identifiable male dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants who then escaped on foot via

Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street.

Police ranks from the scene of crime unit processed the area and the body.