Rape accused walks free

As if his pleas to his Creator were answered, former rape accused, Mervin Nurse, lifted his hands towards the ceiling of the Sexual Offences Court, on Thursday as he was acquitted of three counts of rape.

According to the charge, on three separate occasions, Nurse had sexual intercourse with a female without her consent. The incidents is said to have occurred on June 10, 2015, September 24 and September 25, 2015.

Nurse underwent an in camera (private) trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Georgetown High Court. After approximately one week of trial, the matter was summed up and sent to the jury for deliberations. Following more than two hours of considerations on Thursday, the mixed 12-member jury returned to the courtroom.

The panel announced that they had found the accused not guilty of the offences, for which he was indicted.

The jury delivered an 11-1 not guilty verdict in relation to the first count of rape; 10-2 not guilty in relation to the second count and an 11-1 not guilty in relation to the third count of rape.

As the panel announced their findings, the accused stood in the prisoner’s docks with his eyes tightly closed muttering under his breath.

After the verdicts were announced, a now smiling Nurse stood in the prisoners’ dock awaiting the final word of the Court.

Justice Barlow took the opportunity to reprimand the former accused. “This is no smiling matter!” said the Judge to Nurse. “Sometimes, we are not sure why such blessing falls on us. You have been given a second chance. See this as an opportunity to pull yourself together.”

“Yes Ma’am, I looking to God now,” Nurse replied.

After addressing Nurse in open court, Justice Barlow turned her attention Attorney-at-law, Maxwell Mc Kay, who provided legal counsel for Nurse during the trial.

“Now that your client has been acquitted, I would like you to provide further guidance to him to keep him on the right path. You are the closest person to him at this point,” the Judge added before telling Nurse that he was free to go.