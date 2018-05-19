Pepsi Hornets ‘STAG Carnival 7s – Ramps Logistics on board

The Pepsi Hornets Rugby Club benefited from some much-needed support from corporate Guyana ahead of tomorrow’s Guyana Carnival Sevens Rugby Tournament to be played at the National Park, Track and Field Playfield.

Ansa McAl under their STAG Beer brand is the title sponsor for the event which will bring together some of the nations and the Caribbean’s top ‘Ruggers’, all vying for top honours in the lucrative tournament.

Nigel Worrell, one of the company’s managers, made a simple presentation to Pepsi Hornets’ Roger Perreira at their Beterverwagting (BV) Head Quarters, and stated that the entity is happy to play their part in ensuring that the sport of Rugby receives the support in order to ensure that the tournament is a success.

Ramps Logistics, known for providing logics solutions to Exxon Mobile, also threw their support behind the tournament with Operations Director Richard DeNobrega while making the presentation to Pepsi Hornets’ Elwin Chase, proclaiming their honour in supporting one of the country’s most successful sports discipline.

The STAG Carnival 7’s tournament will scrum off at 11:00 hours tomorrow following an opening ceremony.