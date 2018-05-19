Miss Guyana World 2018 contest… Smith, Munroe, Ambika top three in Sports & Fitness competition

The inaugural Miss World Guyana 2018 Sports & Fitness competition was a spectacular one this year as the organisation partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club to host the event. A large crowd was in attendance to witness the incredible performances of skill, fitness and endurance as the ten finalists braved the wet conditions.

And the Top three in no particular order, in the Miss World Guyana 2018, Sports & Fitness completion are; Region 1 – Tracy Smith, Region 4 –Ambika, and Region 7 –Nicola Munroe. The winner will be announced on coronation night on May 25.

The judges, Narda Mohammed, Seon Erskine, Charis Griffith, Debra Francis, and Lucas Matus watched keenly as the contestants went through the grueling fitness segment where they ran, did burpees, push-ups and jumping jacks, all as the weather conditions made it tougher.

The women then had a skills competition, designed by Fusion Fitness dribbling a football, running the ladder before winding their way through obstacles to score a goal before racing across the Lusignan Golf Club Bridgestone Bridge to complete the final challenge, making a 15 foot putt on the green. They were tracked by Caliper drones as they ran towards the cheering crowd at the club house to climb the final hill with arms help high.

The keenly contested competition saw the lead changing several times as one challenge or the other took its toll on the leader, much to the dismay of the supporters who groaned as time slipped away from several contestants.

The competition continues today as the Top 10 Finalists showcase their fashion and reveal their beauty with the evening gown segment at the Giftland Mall Art & Fashion Show starting at 6:00pm.

The public can interact with the contestants at the Beauty with A Purpose Fair on Main Street on May 23 as they get the opportunity to see up close the person who may become the winner of Miss World Guyana 2018 and represent our country in China in November.