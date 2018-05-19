Latest update May 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Man charged for sending ex-girlfriend nudes to her new boyfriend

Charged: Wayne Tennant

A man who allegedly sent several nude pictures along with videos of his ex-girlfriend to her new boyfriend’s phone was yesterday charged and released on $80,000 bail.
Wayne Tennant, 38, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge which read that on February 4, last, he circulated obscene photographs of Abiola Moses. Tennant denied the charge after it was read to him.
He was represented by Attorney- at-law George Thomas, who asked that bail be granted to his client in a reasonable amount.
According to information, the two parties shared a previous intimate relationship, which ended in 2016. Moses has since moved on and started a relationship with someone else.
On February 4 last, the defendant sent nude photos and videos to the victim’s fiancé cell phone. The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested and taken into custody.
The Magistrate instructed the defendant to make his next court appearance on May 22.

 

