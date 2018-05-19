Lady Jags members arrive for CONCACAF Qualifiers

Members of the Guyana’s Lady Jags have arrived in the country as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) prepares to host Group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers from May 23rd to 27th at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora, with double headers each day with the first at 17:00hrs.

The ‘Lady Jags’ will contest the feature match each match day from 19:30hrs.

Bermuda, Suriname and Barbados are among the teams in the Group and the competition is expected to be keen. Guyana played commendable football in a recent tournament in Trinidad and Tobago and is expected to give a good account of them.

Recently this event was placed on the calendar of the Guyana Independence Carnival, resulting in Hits and Jams (HJ) Entertainment being a partner.

GFF Technical Director (TD); Ian Greenwood commenting on the team noted, “We have three very important games against three tough oppositions,”; He further said, “Bermuda will be the toughest due to the fact that they have acquired some players from the United Kingdom.” In addition, Barbados are expected to boost their locally based squad with some players from the USA. Greenwood also shed light on the fact that the ‘Lady Jags’ will be a bit more confident against Suriname who they played recently in the Caribbean Football Union’s (CFU) Challenge Series in Trinidad & Tobago.

“We have players overseas preparing and the local camp will include the GFF’s young female player-of-the- year, Jelade Trim of Kwakwani Strikers FC,” Greenwood concluded.

Fans are encouraged to come out and witness the matches and to throw their support behind the Guyanese girls.