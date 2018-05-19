Latest update May 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

KMTC Pre-Independence race meet postponed due to weather

The Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice Pre-Independence race meet set for tomorrow has been postponed.
According to Justice Cecil Kennard of the KMTC, heavy rain this past week on the Corentyne has left the racetrack waterlogged and unfit for racing. He informed that a new date for the event will be announced.
Some $2million in cash prizes were up for grabs with the feature attraction on the seven-race card being the H Class and lower race, with a top purse of $240,000, while the 2nd place will receive $120,000, third $60,000 and fourth $30,000.
The other races include the L class-non earners of $50,000 from January 2017 that will see the winner cash in on $100,000, the K class and lower will have a $140,000 first place prize, the two-year-old trial $100,000, L class non-winner $120,000, J 1 and lower $160,000 and the L Class Open $130,000. Prizes will be awarded from first to fourth in each category.
When the meet is eventually stage it will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.
Contact can be made with Justice Kennard (623-7609, 225-4818) for new information on the staging of the event.

