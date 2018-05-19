Latest update May 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Hughes denies being retained by the State during Nandlall’s tenure

May 19, 2018

Nigel Hughes

Prominent Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes, yesterday stated that he was not retained by the State during the former People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration.
Hughes issued a statement in response to an article in Thursday’s edition of the Kaieteur News regarding the ongoing public debate between Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams and former AG, Anil Nandlall over the settlement of cases by the State.
“I was never retained by the Attorney General or the State during the tenure of Mr. Nandlall as Attorney General or at any time,” Hughes stated.
Williams had indicated to reporters on Wednesday that letters were sent to several attorneys, including Hughes, asking whether they are working on cases outsourced by the former administration.
Other lawyers Williams wrote to, include Roysdale Forde, Ashton Chase, Bernard De Santos, SC, Neil Boston, Ralph Ramkarran, SC and Sase Gunraj.

