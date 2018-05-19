Latest update May 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Harmon empathises with La Parfaite Harmonie family

May 19, 2018 News 0

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Samantha Thakurdeen (first left), her husband, Naresh Persaud (right) and their children.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, on Thursday paid a visit to Naresh Persaud and his family, to offer words of comfort and support in the wake of the brutal beating that he endured after three armed bandits invaded his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home on Wednesday morning.
Persaud, the proprietor of the N&S General Store, was brutalised by the bandits, in front of his wife and children, before the trio made good their escape with cash and other items.
Minister Harmon said he was touched by the incident and empathised with Persaud. He assured him that the Government takes seriously the safety and security of its citizens.
“We believe that persons should have the opportunity to live and build their homes and experience that good life that we speak about,” he said.
The Minister also said that tenders have already been placed for the construction of a full-service police station La Parfaite Harmonie.
In response, Mr. Persaud expressed his gratitude to the Minister for taking the time to sympathise with him.

 

More in this category

Sports

Lady Jags members arrive for CONCACAF Qualifiers

Lady Jags members arrive for CONCACAF Qualifiers

May 19, 2018

Members of the Guyana’s Lady Jags have arrived in the country as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) prepares to host Group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers from May 23rd to 27th...
Read More
Miss Guyana World 2018 contest… Smith, Munroe, Ambika top three in Sports & Fitness competition

Miss Guyana World 2018 contest… Smith,...

May 19, 2018

Pepsi Hornets ‘STAG Carnival 7s – Ramps Logistics on board

Pepsi Hornets ‘STAG Carnival 7s – Ramps...

May 19, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Leguan/East Bank Essequibo beat Bartica/Wakenaam by one run

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Leguan/East Bank...

May 19, 2018

CWI responds to Minister Norton since March – Source

CWI responds to Minister Norton since March...

May 19, 2018

KMTC Pre-Independence race meet postponed due to weather

KMTC Pre-Independence race meet postponed due to...

May 19, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The system has not been fixed

    The APNU+AFC came into office armed to the teeth with criticisms of the manner in which the PPPC government had administered... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]