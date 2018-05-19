Harmon empathises with La Parfaite Harmonie family

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, on Thursday paid a visit to Naresh Persaud and his family, to offer words of comfort and support in the wake of the brutal beating that he endured after three armed bandits invaded his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home on Wednesday morning.

Persaud, the proprietor of the N&S General Store, was brutalised by the bandits, in front of his wife and children, before the trio made good their escape with cash and other items.

Minister Harmon said he was touched by the incident and empathised with Persaud. He assured him that the Government takes seriously the safety and security of its citizens.

“We believe that persons should have the opportunity to live and build their homes and experience that good life that we speak about,” he said.

The Minister also said that tenders have already been placed for the construction of a full-service police station La Parfaite Harmonie.

In response, Mr. Persaud expressed his gratitude to the Minister for taking the time to sympathise with him.