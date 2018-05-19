GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Leguan/East Bank Essequibo beat Bartica/Wakenaam by one run

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued in the Essequibo District, where Leguan/East Bank Essequibo Combined defeated Bartica/Wakenaam Combined by one run.

Played at the Good Success ground on the Wakenaam Island of Essequibo, Bartica/Wakenaam won the toss, and sent Leguan/East Bank Essequibo to bat first.

Leguan/Essequibo struggled to adapt well to the conditions, as they found scoring challenging on the pitch.

Inform all-rounder Wazim Mohamed was the top scorer with 26, while Ronaldo Schouten and Javal Sahoye each made 10. Bowling for Bartica/Wakenaam, Hamel Lamb grabbed 5 for 24 from 5 overs, while Rickey Persaud supported well with 3 for 21 from 5 overs.

In reply, Bartica/Wakenaam gave a good account of themselves, and looked set to overhaul the Leguan/Essequibo score of 86, with Hamel Lamb producing a valiant batting display in which he stroked 46. However, Lamb failed to get the necessary batting support, stumbling to 85 all out.

Bowling for Leguan/East Bank Essequibo, fast bowler Travis Christian grabbed 5 for 18 from 4.3 overs, while Wazim Mohamed and Javal Sahoye took 2 for 12 and 2 for 23 respectively.

Leguan/East Bank Essequibo won by one run.

The GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL will continue today at the Everest ground with North Georgetown Zone Winners, Chase Academy doing battle with East Georgetown Zone winners, North Georgetown Secondary for the Georgetown District Championship. This match was postponed from its previously scheduled date, due to unfavorable weather conditions.