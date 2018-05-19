Latest update May 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Leguan/East Bank Essequibo beat Bartica/Wakenaam by one run

May 19, 2018 Sports 0

Hamel Lamb

Travis Christian

Wazim Mohamed

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued in the Essequibo District, where Leguan/East Bank Essequibo Combined defeated Bartica/Wakenaam Combined by one run.
Played at the Good Success ground on the Wakenaam Island of Essequibo, Bartica/Wakenaam won the toss, and sent Leguan/East Bank Essequibo to bat first.
Leguan/Essequibo struggled to adapt well to the conditions, as they found scoring challenging on the pitch.
Inform all-rounder Wazim Mohamed was the top scorer with 26, while Ronaldo Schouten and Javal Sahoye each made 10. Bowling for Bartica/Wakenaam, Hamel Lamb grabbed 5 for 24 from 5 overs, while Rickey Persaud supported well with 3 for 21 from 5 overs.
In reply, Bartica/Wakenaam gave a good account of themselves, and looked set to overhaul the Leguan/Essequibo score of 86, with Hamel Lamb producing a valiant batting display in which he stroked 46. However, Lamb failed to get the necessary batting support, stumbling to 85 all out.
Bowling for Leguan/East Bank Essequibo, fast bowler Travis Christian grabbed 5 for 18 from 4.3 overs, while Wazim Mohamed and Javal Sahoye took 2 for 12 and 2 for 23 respectively.
Leguan/East Bank Essequibo won by one run.
The GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL will continue today at the Everest ground with North Georgetown Zone Winners, Chase Academy doing battle with East Georgetown Zone winners, North Georgetown Secondary for the Georgetown District Championship. This match was postponed from its previously scheduled date, due to unfavorable weather conditions.

More in this category

Sports

Lady Jags members arrive for CONCACAF Qualifiers

Lady Jags members arrive for CONCACAF Qualifiers

May 19, 2018

Members of the Guyana’s Lady Jags have arrived in the country as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) prepares to host Group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers from May 23rd to 27th...
Read More
Miss Guyana World 2018 contest… Smith, Munroe, Ambika top three in Sports & Fitness competition

Miss Guyana World 2018 contest… Smith,...

May 19, 2018

Pepsi Hornets ‘STAG Carnival 7s – Ramps Logistics on board

Pepsi Hornets ‘STAG Carnival 7s – Ramps...

May 19, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Leguan/East Bank Essequibo beat Bartica/Wakenaam by one run

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Leguan/East Bank...

May 19, 2018

CWI responds to Minister Norton since March – Source

CWI responds to Minister Norton since March...

May 19, 2018

KMTC Pre-Independence race meet postponed due to weather

KMTC Pre-Independence race meet postponed due to...

May 19, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The system has not been fixed

    The APNU+AFC came into office armed to the teeth with criticisms of the manner in which the PPPC government had administered... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]