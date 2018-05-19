GBTI celebrates 182 years of banking

Latest update May 19th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on May 15 celebrated 182 years of banking in Guyana.
To mark the occasion, customers visiting the Water Street branch were treated to tokens and shared a gigantic anniversary cake.
“I have been doing business with GBTI for about 20 years. The bank staff have been doing a good job; (they) extend courtesy and a helping hand to you,” said one customer.
Shemaine Pilgrim has been a GBTI customer all her life. “I have been an early saver from birth because that was a special gift my father would have given to me – a savings account. The service here has been pretty good, it hasn’t changed since … It’s been 33 years of very good service and my children have started using the services as well.”
“I always get good service when I come here and that’s why I’ve stayed so long,” said Synola Khan.
Another customer, Mr. Amsterdam, said he was also satisfied with the service but recommended some areas for improvement. “…especially in the area of the non-cash services which can be a challenge. I think an assessment should be done to improve the length of time people take to complete those transactions…otherwise, I have received loans from the bank, I’ve been an account holder and I am happy with the services,” he said.
Gordon Kingston rated the bank as excellent especially in its efficiency, cooperation and the pertinent advice offered to customers. A very gleeful Annabelle Bourne, also lauded the courteous staff who are always willing to help.
“As the bank observes this great milestone, its eyes are set on the future as it repositions itself for the competitive and digital environment in which it operates while focusing on adding shareholder value and making banking easier and safer for all,” the entity said in a statement.
GBTI is the first indigenous bank in Guyana, starting its operations in 1832 as the first commercial bank in British Guiana.
