Exxon coulda mek Trotty drop he pants

Every time some sport coming on, dem have a group of young men who believe dat dem got to rob somebody or some place. Is like if dem got a special forum wheh dem does sit down and plan.

Yesterday, two men decide to rob a business place high daytime. Everybody know D’Urban Street got a reputation as de street dat never sleep so any time people always walking up and down de place. Dem boys seh dat since de street don’t sleep at night dem two decide dat night and day is de same thing fuh commit robberies.

Dem boys didn’t know dat de two of dem who dead was on a spree. Dem go pun de East Coast and tackle a security guard. Dem tek way he gun, then rob some Chinee people who doing de road expansion. Dat is de same gun dem use fuh try de robbery in town.

Tonight people crying fuh de two of dem and de guard service get back dem gun. But dem boys seh dat when people posing wid gun dem got to know to use it because people can tek it way. Of course, one man name Dover tek way de security guard gun and he dead.

When people talk bout gun, dem always got to remember Trotty. He tell a committee in parliament dat nobody ain’t put gun to he head. And he tell de committee de same time dem bandits was getting shoot.

He seh Guyana sign de contract wid ExxonMobil because Guyana didn’t want to lose de oil company. Dem boys seh dat if de people in de oil company did only ask de negotiators in de Guyana team to drop dem pants, dem woulda do it. Trotty seh dat is how bad Guyana wanted de oil company.

Dem boys waiting to hear wha more Trotty gon confess to.

Talk half and watch how Guyana gon roll over fuh de oil company.