Bandits killed after botched robbery

Two gunmen were shot dead yesterday, one by the proprietor of Les Varity store, the other by police when he attempted to escape from the botched robbery.

Trevor Barrow called ‘Buddha’, 26, an unemployed male of lot 1010 Norton Street and Cemetery Road was shot and killed while attempting to commit a robbery. His accomplice, Calvin Dover, 31, was also mortally wounded in a shootout with police some three hours later. He had escaped from the scene of the robbery with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The two men attempted to rob Roy Myers, the 52-year-old proprietor of Les Variety Store, located at lot 22 D’Urban and Hardina Streets, Wortmanville.

According to Myers, he opened for business at 08:00 am and at about 10:30 am, when he was packing goods to send to his other business at Port Kaituma, he felt a cold metal object rest against the right side of his head.

He then heard a male voice demanded that he hand over his property. At the time, he was wearing a 60 pennyweight gold chain around his neck, two gold and diamond finger rings, and a gold and diamond band on his right hand.

He also had his firearm on his person.

Myers stated that he saw two men in the store. His customers were made to lie on the floor. While the men were trying to relieve him of his jewellery, he heard a loud explosion outside the store.

He said that Dover, who was holding a black firearm to his head ran out of the store, but Barrow continued to attempt to relieve him of his jewellery.

A scuffle ensued between himself and Barrow. The police later reported that during the scuffle, Barrow pulled out a silver revolver from his front pants waist and pointed it at Myers. One report is that Barrow squeezed the trigger but the gun did not fire.

Myers then reached for his firearm in fear of his life and discharged several rounds, hitting Barrow, who fell to the ground. He immediately closed his business. Meanwhile, a party of policemen had taken off behind Dover shooting at him as he sprinted north along Hardina Street then east into Bent Street.

A witness stated that she was sheltering from the rain under the Les Variety Store with her mother; when she saw the two perpetrators entered the store and pointed a gun at the victim. She saw a police patrol in the area and she informed them. She then ran to her aunt’s residence a short distance away.

The ranks went to the store just as Dover was running out. Dover reportedly discharged several rounds at the ranks who returned fire. Dover continued running and went out of sight; but the police observed a blood trail along his path. That trail soon disappeared but the police never gave up their search.

Shortly after 13:00 hours, they were directed to lot PP 6 Bent street, Wortmanville where Dover had managed to take the occupants hostage. Inside that house were Ryan Dowding, his 13-year-old daughter and his babysitter. His wife was at work.

Dowding said that the now dead Dover pointed a gun at him while ordering him to remain silent. During the ordeal, Dover demanded hot water and salt for his injured foot, which was now heavily bandaged.

The hostage situation continued with Dover demanding that Dowding keep watch for the police who were scouring every yard along the way. It was not long before the police reached the house and saw the blood trail leading upstairs.

The ranks entered the home through a back window. Not long after neighbours heard rapid gunfire. Dover was fatally shot and a black Glock 17 pistol number BBPN 976 and ten live rounds were removed from his person.

Barrow was pronounced dead at scene by EMT Cleveland King and escorted to Lyken Funeral Home. While Dover was taken to the GPHC and pronounced dead by Dr. Rose, his body is also lying at the Lyken Funeral Parlour.

The police have since confirmed that the gun found on Dover was stolen from Odingo Wills, a 24-years-old security guard attached to KGM security services and resides Lot 76 Middle walk Buxton.

He was relieved of one 9mm pistol number BBPN 976 with 14 matching rounds, property of the said security services about 01:30 hours yesterday. Two Chinese Nationals were also robbed in the process.

Barrow was found with a .38 Rossie revolver and two live matching rounds. A number of family members had gathered at the scene of the crime and were seen crying for the now dead bandits.